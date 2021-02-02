“This is a terrible line-up” – These Man United fans react to controversial selection from Solskjaer against Southampton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spent most of the season denying that Man United are legitimate title contenders, but they are in serious danger of falling away if they don’t get back to winning ways soon.

The loss to Sheffield United and the draw to Arsenal have left Man City in a position to race away, so it’s vital that they find a way to win against Southampton this evening.

One of the big stories in recent weeks has been the resurgence of Paul Pogba as he dominated games and came up with some brilliant moments, but he finds himself back on the bench tonight as Solskjaer goes for Fred and McTominay in the midfield:

Anthony Martial also finds himself on the bench again after a stuttering run of form, but it looks like Solskjaer has decided to keep things tight with that line up tonight.

The decision to leave Pogba out is always going to come back to bite him if they don’t win tonight, and it looks like a lot of the fans are not happy about it:

That is a terrible line up. Dumber & Dumber at the back, McFred, no Pogba & Greenwood not playing up top. Long Night. — ? (@Joeseus) February 2, 2021

Mctominay starting over pogba and Donny is crime — antwan (@Antwan_1306) February 2, 2021

Pogba dropped for a game that will be won in midfield ??? — NO PEON (@MxVelli) February 2, 2021

How on earth will you bench @paulpogba at this time — Sunkanmi? (@lasucom) February 2, 2021

I still cannot wrap my head around Ole starting a midfielder who really doesn’t do anything well over Pogba (on his day one of the best midfielders in the world and in form right now) and van de Beek (one of the best young talents wanted by Barca and Real Madrid) — Chris Nattania (StatBoy) (@NattyLight2822) February 2, 2021

I understand giving Pogba a rest, but VDB deserved to start in his place — La Pioche (@LoloKale) February 2, 2021

We benched Pogba for McTominay and Fred ? this better pay off #MUFC #MUNSOU — Gerald (@TheAccusedDiver) February 2, 2021

It’s possible that Pogba just needs a rest so that has to be accepted, but you also have to wonder what van de Beek is thinking when he sees this line-up.