“This is a terrible line-up” – These Man United fans react to controversial selection from Solskjaer against Southampton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spent most of the season denying that Man United are legitimate title contenders, but they are in serious danger of falling away if they don’t get back to winning ways soon.

The loss to Sheffield United and the draw to Arsenal have left Man City in a position to race away, so it’s vital that they find a way to win against Southampton this evening.

One of the big stories in recent weeks has been the resurgence of Paul Pogba as he dominated games and came up with some brilliant moments, but he finds himself back on the bench tonight as Solskjaer goes for Fred and McTominay in the midfield:

Anthony Martial also finds himself on the bench again after a stuttering run of form, but it looks like Solskjaer has decided to keep things tight with that line up tonight.

The decision to leave Pogba out is always going to come back to bite him if they don’t win tonight, and it looks like a lot of the fans are not happy about it:

It’s possible that Pogba just needs a rest so that has to be accepted, but you also have to wonder what van de Beek is thinking when he sees this line-up.

1 Comment

  1. CHEPTOYEK SAM says:
    February 2, 2021 at 8:11 pm

    That midfield shakes my heart

    Reply

