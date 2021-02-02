Menu

Video: Anthony Martial shows beautiful control before lovely finish to make it 5-0 to Man United against Southampton after tidy Bruno ball

In the 68th minute of tonight’s Premier League encounter against Southampton, substitute Anthony Martial got in on the action to make it 5-0 to Manchester United against the 10-men Saints.

The fact that Harry Maguire was in the final third and dishing out a pass to Bruno Fernandes was a clear show of United’s dominance this evening.

Fernandes controlled the ball before floating a lovely lobbed pass into the box, Martial controlled the ball with his chest as he showed strength to hold off Jan Bednarek.

The Frenchman, who has looked unconvincing as of late, kept the ball under lock as he fired a powerful shot into the back of the net from a tight angle.

What a merciless performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this evening.

