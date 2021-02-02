Video: Anthony Martial shows elite chest control again to make it 8-0 to Man United vs Southampton with second goal off the bench

In the 89th minute of Manchester United’s Premier League tie against Southampton, the Red Devils made it 8-0 thanks to a second goal off the bench from Anthony Martial.

Victor Lindelof slotted the ball into Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right-wing, with the ace following up his earlier goal contribution with a dangerous cross into the box.

The ball skimmed the head of Jack Stephens and made its way to the middle of the area, there Anthony Martial showed brilliant chest control once again to bring the ball down before hammering it in.

Martial showed his fine ability to control the ball with his torso with his first goal for the Red Devils tonight, with the star ending a run of five league games without hitting the back of the net in style.

Goal – MARTIAL

Assist – WAN BISSAKA Man Utd 8 – 0 Southampton (90 mins)#MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/Znh3vBsqb5 — Reds Area (@extrafootbal) February 2, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal+ Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Utterly ruthless Man United make it 9-0 as Dan James flicks home a late goal vs Southampton Video: Southampton down to nine men as Bruno Fernandes puts Man United 7-0 up with a late penalty Video: Anthony Martial shows beautiful control before lovely finish to make it 5-0 to Man United against Southampton after tidy Bruno ball

What a clinical display from Manchester United, Ralph Hasenhuttl have found themselves on the wrong end of an embarrassing 9-0 scoreline for the second consecutive season.