Video: Arsenal their own worst enemy again as Bernd Leno handles the ball outside the box and sees red card against Wolves

In the 72nd minute of the Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Wolves, Bernd Leno ensured that the Gunners would not come away from the night with a questionable red card with a foolish move.

With David Luiz harshly sent off on the brink of halftime, Leno went one better to leave the Gunners down to nine men.

A ball was played over the top, unleashing the deadly pace of Adama Traore, there appeared to be a miscommunication of sorts as Leno rushed out, whilst Cedric drifted away to receive a short clearance.

Leno woefully failed with his attempt to clear the danger with his knee as the ball struck the German’s hand outside the box, a straight red card was rightfully brandished.

It’s unclear what Arsenal’s No.1 was actually trying to do, channel his inner UFC competitor by batting the ball away with a flying knee or if he misjudged the flight and wanted to try a header.

Things go from bad to worse for Arsenal… A moment of madness from Bernd Leno sees the Gunners reduced to nine men ? pic.twitter.com/lz1rKRaFQ8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Mikel Arteta needs to rip up whatever script he currently utilises in regards to the side’s discipline, the Gunners are leaving themselves stuck in matches with their reckless decisions.