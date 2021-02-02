Arsenal fans will love this clip of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beaming after ordeal with mother

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is smiling again – much to the delight of the Arsenal faithful, no doubt.

Aubameyang missed both of Arsenal’s games against Southampton, which resulted in their exit from the FA Cup and a hard-earned three points in the Premier League respectively, through unspecified personal reasons.

The Gabon striker then took to social media to release a statement thanking everyone for their support and revealing that his mother had been ill in hospital, but was thankfully now on the mend.

Aubameyang was named on the substitutes bench for Arsenal’s trip to Wolves this evening, which marked his return to the squad, while not being drafted straight back into the starting eleven.

It’s safe to say that the goal-machine is happy to be back doing what he does best. Have a look at this clip from pre-match posted by the Gunners’ official Twitter account, with Aubameyang beaming during the warm-up.

With everything that he’s been through over the last fortnight, it’s fantastic to see a smile on his face.