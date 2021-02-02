Video: Bukayo Saka sees spectacular first-time finish disallowed for Arsenal due to Alexandre Lacazette offside vs Wolves

In the 8th minute of the Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Wolves, Bukayo Saka produced a wonderful finish to put the ball into the back of the net, but ultimately saw his goal disallowed.

Emile Smith Rowe floated in a beautiful cross from the left-wing, with Rob Holding – who had flown forward – connecting with a header that ended up rolling away past the far post.

Alexandre Lacazette picked up the loose ball and cut it back with a wonderful pass, where Saka showed brilliant composure to run onto the ball and rifle it into the bottom corner with a fine finish.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, a VAR check confirmed that Lacazette was marginally offside when Holding won the header that steered the ball to the right side of the box.

saka redeems himself but is disallowed due to lacazette being offside pic.twitter.com/L1LeGE3N96 — adrian (@ajakcr) February 2, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that the Gunners can build on this dominance against a Wolves side that can frustrate clubs with their organised defensive approach, this was a fine team move.