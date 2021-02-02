Video: David Luiz sees straight red card for Arsenal after cutting down Willian Jose and gifting Wolves an equaliser from penalty spot

In the final minute of the first-half during the Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Wolves, David Luiz recklessly decided to cut down Willian Jose, earning the Wanderers a penalty and him a red.

Luiz was punished for his own poor and extremely high positioning as he was left to sprint back to chase Jose, who is slipped in behind by Daniel Podence.

Just as the striker was about to latch onto the ball inside the box, Luiz cut the loanee down with a trip, leaving the experienced centre-back seeing a red card and Wolves gifted a penalty.

Ruben Neves stepped up confidently and fired the ball into the top corner, sending Bernd Leno the wrong way and also making up for his unflattering role in Nicolas Pepe’s opener.

When Luiz finally got near his man and put a challenge in – it was simply far too late, with a gung-ho decision now leaving the Gunners on the back foot all because of his mistake.

David Luiz red card and penalty for Wolves pic.twitter.com/cfiSFudZVp — adrian (@ajakcr) February 2, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Arsenal are simply receiving far too many red cards under Mikel Arteta, with incidents always coming in seemingly avoidable situations like this and with plenty of time left on the game clock.