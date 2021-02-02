Video: Edinson Cavani scores brilliant header to make it 4-0 to Man United as Luke Shaw nets second assist against former club Southampton

In the 38th minute of tonight’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Southampton, the Red Devils continued to punish the 10-men Saints by making it 4-0.

Marcus Rashford charged forward with the ball before slotting it over to Fred, the Brazilian then laid it off to a completely open Luke Shaw on the left-wing.

Shaw punished the club that made him a star and sold him to Man United as he controlled the ball before floating an inch-perfect cross into the box.

Edinson Cavani was on hand and left in plenty of space as the Uruguayan striker steered the ball into the bottom corner.

This marked Shaw’s second assist of the night, here’s his dish up to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the ace also playing a key creative role in the goal that Marcus Rashford scored.

Luke Shaw is in the form of his life for Man Utd ? His second assist of the first-half was expertly dispatched by Edinson Cavani ? pic.twitter.com/2Q6vIowR5H — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Shaw and Greenwood combine to assist Marcus Rashford for a calm finish vs Southampton Video: Manchester United full-backs combine as Aaron Wan-Bissaka scores from brilliant Luke Shaw cross against Southampton Video: Cristiano Ronaldo benefits from awful Samir Handanovic error to fire Juventus ahead from acute angle vs Inter Milan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been ruthless tonight, this is exactly the kind of performance needed to reignite a potential title challenge this season.