Video: It’s not Southampton’s night as Che Adam’s consolation goal harshly ruled out vs Man United

There shouldn’t really be any argument about offside – it either is or it isn’t, but there’s something that doesn’t sit right with the way that VAR is making decisions this season.

They seem to be using frames that don’t actually coincide with the ball being played forward and the lines on the screen aren’t always the clearest to make out.

Southampton were never going to win tonight after conceding four first half goals and going down to ten men in the first minute, but they’ll feel this decision was very harsh indeed:

