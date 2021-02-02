Menu

Video: Jadon Sancho’s resurgence continues as Borussia Dortmund star scores electric breakaway goal

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Jadon Sancho’s season is beginning to explode into life. The Borussia Dortmund winger has scored against Paderborn this evening.

Sancho started slowly this campaign. It’s unclear whether the whirlwind of last season and the summer got to him, or perhaps it was as a result of living abroad while travel restrictions were in place and it was not as easy to visit his family.

In reality, we have all been affected in different ways by this pandemic, and a young man living in a different country is well within his rights to have a drop in his performance level at work, regardless of what industry he’s in.

He is slowly getting back to his very best, though, with a superb breakaway goal against Paderborn this evening being the latest evidence of that. Watch how he broke free of the defensive live, beat the goalkeeper and found the back of the net.

More Stories / Latest News
Shocking stat highlights the scale of Arsenal’s discipline problem under Mikel Arteta
Chelsea loanee’s woes deepen as already stuttering career takes another drastic nosedive
Video: Arsenal their own worst enemy again as Bernd Leno handles the ball outside the box and sees red card against Wolves

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Gareth Southgate will be hoping this form carries on until the summer’s European Championships!

More Stories Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.