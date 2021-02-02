Video: Manchester United full-backs combine as Aaron Wan-Bissaka scores from brilliant Luke Shaw cross against Southampton

In the 17th minute of tonight’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Southampton, the Red Devils took the lead through the unlikely Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Marcus Rashford cut the ball back to Luke Shaw on the left-wing with the full-back setting the ball up with a tidy touch before he showed the club he was signed from his brilliant quality.
Shaw floated a dangerous cross into the box that evaded everyone and left Wan-Bissaka open at the far post, a late challenge from Danny Ings was not enough to keep the ace side-footing the ball in.
At a second glance, Wan-Bissaka’s finish could be seen as somewhat lucky, but it’s exactly the fortune the Red Devils need to get back to winning ways.
Left-back to right-back ?
Aaron Wan-Bissaka doesn’t score many, but he can thank Luke Shaw for this one, brilliant cross! pic.twitter.com/h9QaqddvEb
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021
Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.
This marks a perfect, dominant start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side against a Southampton team that ruined their plans immediately with an early sending off.