Video: Nicolas Pepe battles to notch two nutmegs before scoring for Arsenal against Wolves with a tidy finish

In the 32nd minute of the Premier League tie between Arsenal and Wolves, Nicolas Pepe has been duly rewarded for some audacious direct play, as the Gunners have taken the lead.

Pepe was laid the ball on the left-wing from Alexandre Lacazette – who now gets his assist after having the one to Bukayo Saka ruled out – as the tricky winger was left to face up Nelson Semedo.

The skilful Pepe produced a bit of a dummy during his run to bring Semedo to a halt before composing himself and poking the ball through the former Barcelona star’s legs.

Pepe battled to latch onto the ball after his trickery, when he was then met by Ruben Neves and left to nutmeg the midfielder as well.

The 25-year-old rounded off a brilliant run by drilling the ball into the back of the net whilst he was stuck in a crowded penalty area.

Neither nutmeg was clean, but Pepe has been rewarded for some creative thinking.

Nicolas Pepe just would not be stopped ? Wins the ball back, beats his man, beats another, and finds the top corner for a great individual goal! pic.twitter.com/3BTrpWazS6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Ex-Chelsea boss contacted to replace another in wake of extraordinary press conference rant Video: Bukayo Saka sees spectacular first-time finish disallowed for Arsenal due to Alexandre Lacazette offside vs Wolves Real Madrid star who has missed 17 out of 30 games this season sits out of training with new issue

Pepe has rewarded Mikel Arteta for his faith, this is star’s second goal of his last three Premier League encounters, with the club-recording signing starting in all of these fixtures.

The ace showcased that he’s more than willing to pull off the nutmegs in the top-flight with a superb run in the win against Southampton just a week ago.