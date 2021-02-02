Video: Cristiano Ronaldo benefits from awful Samir Handanovic error to fire Juventus ahead from acute angle vs Inter Milan

Another game, another Cristiano Ronaldo goal. The Juventus forward has fired the champions back ahead against Inter Milan this evening.

Ronaldo, who is the top scorer in Serie A this campaign despite being the wrong side of 35-years-old, is almost single-handedly keeping Juventus’ season on track.

AC Milan lead the way in Serie A, with tonight’s Coppa Italia clash with Inter Milan being a must-win game if they want to finish the season with any silverware.

Thankfully for Andrea Pirlo, cometh the hour, cometh the man, with the man in question being Cristiano Ronaldo.

Handanovic came out of goal to receive the ball and found himself in no man’s land.

Ronaldo latched onto the loose ball before finding the goal from an acute angle. A fine finish.

He deserves great credit for both the finish and chasing the lost cause. How many goals has CR7 scored over the years from situations of this kind?