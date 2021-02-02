Video: Scott McTominay makes it six for Man United with one of the sweetest hit balls you’ll ever see

There’s something lovely about seeing a ball that is just perfectly struck, and this could be the perfect example from Scott McTominay.
It looks like he’s going to see who fancies getting in the way of a thumped ball as it breaks to him, but he just hits it so sweetly and it flies into the back of the net before anyone can react:
When Scott McTominay hits them, they stay hit ?
Wonderful technique to catch it so clean first time! pic.twitter.com/227F8Bawyp
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021
McTominay goal vs Southampton (6-0) #mufc pic.twitter.com/1HQQJDPLDx
— United Goals ?? (@UnitedGoals__) February 2, 2021
Pictures from beIN Sport and RMC
It’s just a beautifully satisfying goal to watch, although you can fully imagine that Southampton have now had enough of this.