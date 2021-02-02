Menu

Video: Scott McTominay makes it six for Man United with one of the sweetest hit balls you’ll ever see

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
There’s something lovely about seeing a ball that is just perfectly struck, and this could be the perfect example from Scott McTominay.

It looks like he’s going to see who fancies getting in the way of a thumped ball as it breaks to him, but he just hits it so sweetly and it flies into the back of the net before anyone can react:

 

Pictures from beIN Sport and RMC

It’s just a beautifully satisfying goal to watch, although you can fully imagine that Southampton have now had enough of this.

