Video: Shaw and Greenwood combine to assist Marcus Rashford for a calm finish vs Southampton

Luke Shaw has to be one of the most improved players this season, and he’s made a big impact tonight by playing a key role in both of United’s early goals against Southampton.

The Saints were already up against it after being reduced to ten men in the opening moments, but it’s surely game over already after this goal from Rashford made it 2-0:

It’s great play from Shaw and Greenwood in the build up to put the ball on a plate for Rashford, but it’s also a lovely finish from the striker.