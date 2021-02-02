Video: Southampton down to nine men as Bruno Fernandes puts Man United 7-0 up with a late penalty

It looked like Arsenal had used up all the red cards for night in their game earlier, but Southampton have now matched them after going down to nine men vs Man United.

It’s been a thoroughly miserable evening for The Saints after getting a red card in the opening minutes, but it’s now 7-0 and you fear there could be more before the game is done:

Pictures from RMC

It’s hard to tell if Martial deliberately hangs the leg back to initiate the contact as some angles look worse than others, but there’s clearly contact and Bruno Fernandes makes no mistake as he strokes it home.