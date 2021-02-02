Menu

Video: Southampton’s Jankewitz sent off in the second minute of his first start with a horror challenge on Scott McTominay

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

It’s understandable that a player might be a bit pumped up and over excited on their first Premier League start, but this isn’t the impact that Alexandre Jankewitz would’ve been dreaming of.

There were only a few seconds on the clock when he went in with a studs up challenge against Scott McTominay, and it’s pretty hard to argue against the red card being given:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl looks thoroughly disappointed as the card is given, and his team are seriously up against it now.

More Stories Alexandre Jankewitz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.