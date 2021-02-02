Video: Wolves immediately make their advantage count as a Joao Moutinho stunner puts them 2-1 up against Arsenal

Things can change incredibly quickly in football, so Arsenal have suddenly gone from leading against Wolves to chasing the game with only ten men.

Wolves would’ve expected to dominate the game after the break due to David Luiz’s red card, but it took only four minutes for them to find the goal to put them in front.

You can argue that they could’ve had twelve men on the pitch and they wouldn’t stop this, as Joao Moutinho took aim and fired home a wondergoal to make it 2-1:

Joao Moutinho pulls one right out of the top drawer ? A magnificent long-range strike from Wolves’ midfield maestro ? pic.twitter.com/mFfexaV3jY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

This is the last position Arsenal want to be in when you consider that Wolves are brilliant on the counter, but they will need to take chances and push forward in search of a leveller now.