Arsenal Europa League squad: Summer signing dropped, two new signings added alongside forward

The registration rules for European competitions do mean that senior players will often need to be excluded from the squad, but it’s something that Arsenal have had a few issues with this season.

Mesut Ozil and William Saliba were the main names who were left out in the first half of the season, but there should be more space after Matt Macey, Mustafi and Kolasinac were sold in the winter window.

Those three were included in the initial registration, but an updated list on UEFA’s website has indicated that some changes have been made.

January signings Maty Ryan and Martin Odegaard have understandably been registered, while Gabriel Martinelli has returned from his long term injury so he also makes the list.

The most notable exclusion has to be summer signing Runar Runarsson who hasn’t really impressed in his rare opportunities in the team, so it does suggest that his future at the club is already up in the air.

Ryan will probably get a chance in the Premier League after Bernd Leno’s red card last night, so a solid showing from him will cement Runarsson’s status as third choice at best.