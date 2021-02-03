Menu

(Photo) Hector Bellerin makes feelings towards referee clear after Arsenal defeat to Wolves

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin didn’t need any words to sum up his feelings about last night’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

See below as the Spain international tweeted this image of Wolves defender Conor Coady and referee Craig Pawson bumping fists afterwards…

MORE: Arsenal star fuming at David Luiz red card

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United identify top two summer transfer targets as priorities over Jadon Sancho
(Photo) Arsenal star fuming at David Luiz red card
Manchester United could reconsider Jadon Sancho transfer to focus on exciting wonderkid instead

Bellerin clearly feels this image is enough to sum up the referee’s performance in last night’s game, which saw two Arsenal players sent off.

David Luiz’s red card looked the wrong decision, though there can surely be no arguments about Bernd Leno’s dismissal later in the game.

More Stories Conor Coady Hector Bellerin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.