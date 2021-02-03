Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin didn’t need any words to sum up his feelings about last night’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

See below as the Spain international tweeted this image of Wolves defender Conor Coady and referee Craig Pawson bumping fists afterwards…

Bellerin clearly feels this image is enough to sum up the referee’s performance in last night’s game, which saw two Arsenal players sent off.

David Luiz’s red card looked the wrong decision, though there can surely be no arguments about Bernd Leno’s dismissal later in the game.