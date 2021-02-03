Menu

(Photo) Arsenal star fuming at David Luiz red card

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was fuming with David Luiz’s red card against Wolves last night.

See the social media post below as Gabriel clearly struggles to hide his anger at the decision, which does look, with hindsight, to have been the wrong one…

gabriel instagram

Referees can be forgiven for the occasional mistake in these fast-moving matches, but this seems like a really bad error and it cost Arsenal a great deal on the night.

The Gunners went 1-0 up away to Wolves before eventually losing 2-1 and finishing with nine men.

  1. Almaria says:
    February 3, 2021 at 8:39 am

    Disgusting decision

