Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has stated his belief that it was the right decision to award Wolves a penalty for the foul by Arsenal defender David Luiz last night.

Craig Pawson has received plenty of criticism for his performance last night as the Gunners had two players sent off in their 2-1 defeat at Molineux.

Nicolas Pepe gave Arsenal the lead before Luiz conceded a penalty and got a red card for what looked a virtually non-existent foul that should perhaps have been overturned by VAR.

Hackett admits the red card was harsh, but that it was still a foul by Luiz, even if not an intentional one.

“Accidental or not, a foul is a foul,” Hackett told CaughtOffside. “And whilst Luiz is unlucky contact took place, it comes under a careless challenge sanction by free kick or penalty kick.

“Sadly then Denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity (DOGSO) comes into play hence red card. The DOGSO law needs further amendment.

“I would suggest that when any DOGSO offence takes place in the penalty area it should be sanctioned by a yellow card and penalty kick.

“Obviously if the foul challenge endangers the safety of an opponent or an act of Violent conduct then it becomes a red card and penalty kick.”