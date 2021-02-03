(Photo) Arsenal star deletes Instagram post aiming dig at referee

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka deleted this Instagram post below after last night’s hugely frustrating result against Wolves.

The Gunners can feel hard done by after going down to ten men when David Luiz was given a slightly bizarre red card in the first half…

Xhaka’s post clearly seems to aim a dig at the performance of the referee, and the Switzerland international has perhaps wisely now removed it from his page.

Arsenal took the lead through Nicolas Pepe but imploded at Molineux, losing 2-1 and finishing with just nine men on the pitch.