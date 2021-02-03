Arsenal risk further David Luiz suspension as they make decision over potential appeal

You don’t often see an appeal overturn a red card because the league will always want to support their referee, but you have to think that Arsenal have a decent chance of getting David Luiz’s overturned.

Goal have confirmed that Arsenal will lodge an appeal after he was given a straight red against Wolves last night, so it will be interesting to see how this turns out.

The report states that Arsenal don’t even think it was a foul, but the decision was cleared by the ref and by VAR so they would be unlikely to win the appeal based on that.

Where they should see success is arguing that it’s clearly not a red card offence – yes he’s denying a goalscoring opportunity, but you can see that he’s not deliberately trying to bring the man down so the red card did look very harsh.

It is a risky one with the report going on to say that a failed appeal could increase his ban from one game to three, so they must be pretty confident that this one will succeed.

It would be farcical if he does end up with a longer ban for Arsenal trying to appeal this, but it is football so it wouldn’t shock you if it does happen.