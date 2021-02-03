Arsenal ace looking increasingly likely to seal free transfer away

Arsenal are reportedly facing the increasingly likely prospect of losing Folarin Balogun on a free transfer at the end of the season.

This is according to a report and analysis from the Daily Express, which points towards the seeming lack of progress made on sorting a new contract for Balogun, while he also continues to struggle for playing time in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

Arsenal have plenty of options up front, and even though Balogun is clearly a hugely promising young talent, it looks like it’s going to be tricky for him to break into the side any time soon.

Others like Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson have also struggled to see regular action, and both are older and more proven than Balogun.

Still, this is a blow for Arsenal as it would have been good for them to keep Balogun for the future, and perhaps loan him out at some point this season or next.

That now looks to be out of their hands as the Express note that he’s previously been linked strongly with having plenty of offers ahead of next season.