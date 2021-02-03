Arsenal made deadline day transfer approach for Barcelona star

Arsenal reportedly failed with a deadline day transfer approach for Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo.

According to RAC1, as translated by the Metro, the Gunners looked into signing Firpo after also being linked with other left-backs, such as Patrick van Aanholt and Ryan Bertrand.

However, the report states Arsenal failed to agree a deal with Barcelona, so Firpo ultimately ended up staying where he is for the time being.

The 24-year-old looked a promising young talent at previous club Real Betis, but has struggled for playing time at the Nou Camp, with a departure in the near future perhaps looking the most likely outcome.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal try to come back in for Firpo in the future, but they could certainly do well to bring in more cover in that area of the pitch.

Sead Kolasinac has just left to join Schalke on loan after struggling to impress at the Emirates Stadium, and Mikel Arteta could do with more cover for the slightly injury-prone Kieran Tierney.