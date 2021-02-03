Boost for Chelsea as Spurs star officially ruled out by Jose Mourinho for tomorrow night

No one likes to see a player get injured, but sometimes it can be a blessing if a rival are missing their best player for a game against you.

Spurs have really struggled in recent years without Harry Kane and they’ve never found a solid back up to step in when he gets injured, but there is still plenty of attacking talent in Jose Mourinho’s squad.

There was a fear that he could be out for the long term when he picked up a recent knock, but it looks like he should be back in action sooner than expected.

Unfortunately for Spurs that won’t be in time for the Chelsea game tomorrow night, with Mourinho confirming that he’s hopeful that Kane will return for one of their games next week (per Football.London):

“Good progress, he’s happy with the progress and of course we’re happy too.

“I think it’s not a very optimistic thing to say next week he should be playing, it will be just a consequence of his good evolution.

“So we’re happy. We were scared when it happened but next week we play Everton and City at the weekend. I believe for one of these matches he should be back.”

This will be Thomas Tuchel’s first real test in charge of Chelsea since he took over from Frank Lampard, so it will be interesting to see how both he and Mourinho set their team up for this game.

Mourinho has always been happy to take a point in the big games and that might be tempting when Kane is missing, but he really needs to get a win to keep any faint title hopes alive.