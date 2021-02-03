Menu

Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea players how they can get the best out of struggling Timo Werner

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained how his players can help struggling striker Timo Werner get back to his best.

The Germany international has not enjoyed a happy start to life at Stamford Bridge following his summer move from RB Leipzig, with fans hoping that the Blues’ new manager Tuchel can help him show the kind of form we got used to seeing from him in the Bundesliga.

Werner is clearly capable of being a world class forward, but for one reason or another it’s just not happened for him yet at Chelsea, though it seems Tuchel has ideas for how to help the 24-year-old.

The German tactician spoke at his press conference today and offered some advice to the rest of his players, telling them to utilise Werner’s pace better than they have been…

One imagines Tuchel will also have more detailed plans on how Chelsea’s players could make this happen, though that will no doubt remain on the training pitch.

Chelsea take on Tottenham tomorrow in what will undoubtedly be a big test for Tuchel.

