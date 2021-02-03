Tuchel considering sealing transfer of Bayern Munich star for Chelsea

New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly eyeing a Bundesliga raid for his first summer transfer window in charge of the Blues.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed to CaughtOffside that Tuchel was likely to look to his native Germany for signings this summer, and it seems a raid on Bayern Munich could be one of the first deals in mind.

See below as Christian Falk of Sport Bild claims that Chelsea are interested in Bayern centre-back Niklas Sule, alongside his Bayern team-mate David Alaba and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano…

True ? On the shortlist of @ChelseaFC is beside David Alaba and Dayot Upamecano also Niklas Süle @SPORTBILD @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 3, 2021

Any of those would make a fine signing for Chelsea, who could do with more options in defence after a difficult season.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen don’t really look like reliable enough options, while Thiago Silva is 36 years of age and surely not a long-term option.

Sule has been a solid performer for Bayern, but no longer looks like he’s guaranteed a place in the club’s starting XI week in, week out.

Chelsea could do well to pounce, and one imagines the 25-year-old could perform well under Tuchel, bringing some much-needed defensive strength to this unconvincing Blues side.