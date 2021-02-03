Club chief lays the early groundwork to sign Barcelona loanee on a permanent deal in the summer

It’s expected that Barcelona will need to offload players to raise some funds to strengthen the squad in the summer, so it’s positive news that Carles Alena could be headed to Getafe on a permanent deal.

He’s already there on loan so it will depend on how well he plays in the second half of the season, but a report from COPE has indicated that Getafe are already talking about a permanent deal.

Their Director of Football is quoted as talking about Alena entering the final year of his Barca deal next year, so that makes it more likely that Barca will look to sell him in the summer.

He’s confident that they will be able to agree terms if he decides he wants to stay on a permanent basis, but it could depend on other options that would open up.

He also talked about another loanee Takefusa Kubo who joined from Real Madrid in the winter window, but he confirms that there’s no chance of anything permanent happening there so he looks like he’ll head back to Madrid at the end of the season.