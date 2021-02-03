Club President claims Barcelona’s deal to sign wonderkid could eventually be worth €35m rather than €5m

Barcelona have rightfully taken criticism for their transfer dealings in recent years, but the transfer of Pedri should still be a success even if he goes on to trigger various add-ons to his former club.

He’s looked brilliant at times this year and he’s featured in every single La Liga game so far so he’s clearly central to their plans going forward.

He can play on either wing or through the centre so there could even be hopes that he goes on to become an Iniesta type player who makes things happen from the centre of the pitch.

Barca did manage to sign him for a low price because he was so young and untested at the top level, but a report from Marca has indicated how much the deal could really be worth.

They quote claims from the Las Palmas President which suggest the reported price of €5m was total nonsense, and that they’ve already received more than €10m from the deal.

On top of that he goes on to suggest the deal could even be worth up to €35m in the future if the relevant milestones are met, so it could even be a great deal for both sides.

Las Palmas will get a huge fee for a player who had barely played for them before he was sold, and Barca have a potential star of the future who would cost much more if he was signed as the finished article.