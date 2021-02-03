Exciting Man United forward could debut in the Europa League after making the squad

Time will tell how seriously Man United take the Europa League this season, but you have to imagine they’ll go with a rotated side which gives the fringe players a chance to play.

If they don’t take it so seriously then it also makes it a fairly low-pressure environment for a youngster to make their first team debut, so it looks like Amad Diallo could make an appearance after he was registered in the squad:

? Revealed: our 24-man #UEL squad for the knockout stages ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 3, 2021

He was mightily impressive in his debut for the U23 side last week where he tore Liverpool apart and clearly looked like he was too good for that level, so the attention immediately turned to when he might feature with the senior side.

United have been given a tough draw with Real Sociedad so it will be a massive test for any players that play in that game, but it’s also the ideal chance for Diallo to prove himself.

He’s clearly a signing for the future rather than someone who’s expected to make an immediate impact, but some impressive Europa showings should also lead to chances in the Premier League.