Fear that Real Madrid star will miss Champions League clash with Atalanta after injury diagnosis

Eden Hazard hasn’t had a great time since his transfer to Real Madrid, but things hit a new low yesterday when even Burger King were making fun on his injury record.

He was forced to miss a training session with another knock so things weren’t looking positive, and it’s now been confirmed that he’s expected to miss another 3-4 weeks with a muscle injury:

ÚLTIMA HORA: Hazard se ha vuelto a lesionar?@GoalEspana ha podido confirmar que ha sufrido una nueva lesión muscular y estará 3-4 semanas fuera ? El belga tiene muy complicado jugar contra la @Atalanta_BC en la @LigadeCampeones ??@MarioCortegana ??https://t.co/lqnN8NJr44 — Goal España (@GoalEspana) February 3, 2021

Obviously that’s not ideal when Atletico Madrid are starting to run away with La Liga, but it could also mean that he’s not able to play against Atalanta in the Champions League either.

It’s a shame to see him constantly picking up these kind of injuries because it constantly disrupts his ability to get a solid run of games together, while it means he always looks unfit and short of match practice too.

It’s reached a point where the injuries mean his transfer will probably be rated as a mistake when the club look back on it, but it also leaves them with a big decision to make in the summer if he continues to have these problems.