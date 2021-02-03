Former Aston Villa captain tells Jack Grealish which club to join

Former Aston Villa captain Gareth Barry has urged current star Jack Grealish to join Manchester City over rivals Manchester United.

Grealish, 25, is a self-confessed boyhood Villa fan after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2001.

The talented English playmaker has had a huge hand in his side reestablishing themselves as a decent Premier League outfit.

Had it not been for Grealish goalscoring heroics on the final-day of last season, the Villains were odds on favourite to be relegated back to the Championship.

However, after remaining in England’s top-flight, Grealish is once again enjoying a hugely impressive campaign.

After featuring in 20 matches in all competitions so far during the 2020-21 season, Grealish has racked up a remarkable 18 direct goal contributions.

The Englishman’s continued form has seen him heavily linked with a move to some of the country’s biggest clubs, including both Manchester outfits.

One person who feels the Villa captain should think about moving to work under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, is the Midlands side’s former skipper Barry.

Speaking to TalkSport, the retired veteran said: “I’d say: ‘for now, keep enjoying your football’. He’s captaining his boyhood club and that’s given him the freedom and the confidence that’s been key to the way he’s playing.

“He knows where he is until the end of the season, he should try and get Aston Villa into a European spot. He’ll want to be playing European football and if he can be doing that for Aston Villa next season then that would be fantastic for him and the club.

“But the stories aren’t going to go away, he’s playing too well. It’s not just going to be one team that wants his signature; it’s going to be four or five across Europe.

“I would love to see him work under someone like Guardiola. That manager could help him learn more about the game, improve more. I’d go for Manchester City if you make me choose one.”

