Manchester United have reportedly identified the potential transfers of Erling Haaland and Jules Kounde as priorities for the summer.

A report from the Daily Express suggests those two players might even be ahead of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the Red Devils’ thinking for next season.

The report states United may be happy to promote Amad Diallo to become first choice out wide, and that could then lead the club to try signing a top striker and centre-back instead of a winger.

This could be smart business by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with Haaland looking a major upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and an ideal long-term replacement for veteran forward Edinson Cavani.

The Norway international has been an absolute goal machine in his time in the Bundesliga and it would be great to see him in the Premier League.

Kounde, meanwhile, is an exciting young central defender who could be an ideal partner for Harry Maguire.

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly haven’t been entirely convincing at Old Trafford, and Kounde could be a far better long-term option if they can bring him in.

A signing up front and at the back could be key for MUFC to establish themselves as more serious contenders for big trophies next season.