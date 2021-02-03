Jan Bednarek became the first player in Premier League history to achieve this unwanted hat-trick vs Man United last night

Southampton’s beating last night was so bad that it can probably be written off as a freak result, but you can be sure there will be flashbacks if they go down early in their next game.

In fairness they did go down to 10 men almost instantly and Man United were on fire, so it’s a situation where literally everything that could go wrong did go wrong – including some of the decisions made by the ref.

It’s quite tough to figure out who had the worst night as Alexandre Jankewitz should take the award for his red card after 90 seconds, but this is also pretty spectacular from Jan Bednarek:

1 – During the 9-0 defeat to Manchester United last night, Jan Bednarek became the first player in Premier League history to be sent off, give away a penalty and score an own goal in a single match. Hat-Trick. More stats like this from the action last night, below ? — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

There’s no other way of dressing that up as an absolute disaster for the Polish defender, although there were suggestions that even Anthony Martial didn’t think it was a foul for the penalty so that would’ve erased two of the famous hat trick.

Thankfully for Southampton they do have Newcastle next so there’s no danger of a similar thumping coming their way, but you can imagine they might be a bit fragile at the back for a few games after this.