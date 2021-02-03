Menu

Jurgen Klopp explains key figure’s absence in Liverpool starting XI vs Brighton

Liverpool FC
Posted by

With Caoimhin Kelleher starting tonight for Liverpool against Brighton, Jurgen Klopp has explained why usual number one Alisson Becker has not been included.

Kelleher put in a strong Champions League performance earlier in the campaign, but as you would expect that was not enough to see him rise above Alisson in the pecking order.

The Brazilian is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has been the foundation of everything good Liverpool have achieved in recent seasons.

It’s for that reason that Liverpool fans will be so concerned to see him out of the starting side against Brighton tonight at Anfield.

As tweeted by BT Sport’s Des Kelly, who spoke to Jurgen Klopp ahead of kick-off, Alisson is suffering with an unspecified illness, but has not tested positive for COVID-19.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United wonderkid now expected to debut this season after rejecting interest from Barcelona and PSG to sign a professional contract
Video: Weird Pep Guardiola moment as Man City manager’s spirit leaves Turf Moor with his body in the dugout
Club chief lays the early groundwork to sign Barcelona loanee on a permanent deal in the summer

Assuming that it’s nothing too serious, Liverpool fans can rest assured knowing that Alisson will be back before too long.

More Stories Alisson Becker Caoimhin Kelleher Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.