Jurgen Klopp explains key figure’s absence in Liverpool starting XI vs Brighton

With Caoimhin Kelleher starting tonight for Liverpool against Brighton, Jurgen Klopp has explained why usual number one Alisson Becker has not been included.

Kelleher put in a strong Champions League performance earlier in the campaign, but as you would expect that was not enough to see him rise above Alisson in the pecking order.

The Brazilian is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has been the foundation of everything good Liverpool have achieved in recent seasons.

It’s for that reason that Liverpool fans will be so concerned to see him out of the starting side against Brighton tonight at Anfield.

As tweeted by BT Sport’s Des Kelly, who spoke to Jurgen Klopp ahead of kick-off, Alisson is suffering with an unspecified illness, but has not tested positive for COVID-19.

Jurgen Klopp talks me through his team tonight pitchside. No Alisson (illness, not COVID), Mane not risked, and signing Ben Davies on the bench. It’s LIVE now @lfc v @OfficialBHAFC on @btsport. Steve McManaman & @DFletcherSport on comms. #LIVBHA pic.twitter.com/dNYIkNzjTg — Des Kelly (@TheDesKelly) February 3, 2021

Assuming that it’s nothing too serious, Liverpool fans can rest assured knowing that Alisson will be back before too long.