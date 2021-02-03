Juventus identify back-up option to number-one target Man United’s Paul Pogba

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly identified Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as a potential ‘plan B’ option, should they fail in their pursuit for number-one target Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Pogba, 27, rejoined United in 2016 after departing Juventus, four-years after the Frenchman famously left the Red Devils’ youth academy.

Despite enjoying a decent four-year spell with United, the World Cup winner has, at times, come under immense pressure from fans and pundits alike.

A series of inconsistent performances and individual errors have led spectators to question whether or not the 27-year-old is really worth the whopping £94.5m United paid for him.

However, despite a recent period which has seen Pogba enjoy a brilliant upturn in form, with less than 18-months left on his deal, there has still been no successful contract talks.

Still very much tipped to leave Old Trafford within the next 12-months, Juventus remain frontrunners to bring the Frenchman back to Turin.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus offloaded midfielder Sami Khedira to Hertha Berlin in the winter window in order to free up a squad space for Pogba.

Despite their eagerness for a reunion with United’s number-six, Juventus won’t make any moves until the summer window re-opens.

However, acknowledging United still have all the control, should the Red Devils opt against releasing Pogba in the summer, Juventus will retract their interest and instead turn their attentions to Lyon’s Aouar.