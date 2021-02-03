Kylian Mbappe yet to decide on future amid Liverpool transfer links

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly yet to decide on his future as the club look to have agreed a new contract for fellow star player Neymar.

PSG fans will no doubt be thrilled if they can secure Neymar’s future, but it seems Mbappe’s situation is less certain as things stand, according to ESPN.

The France international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football, and has already established himself as one of the finest forwards in the game in recent years.

Liverpool have been linked with Mbappe by Le Parisien, and will no doubt hope they can take advantage of the fact that he’s yet to commit to PSG.

The Reds already have one of the best attacks in world football with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, but no one could turn down the chance to sign a talent like Mbappe.

The 22-year-old would be ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play and could help Liverpool maintain their recent dominance in the Champions League and the Premier League.

It would also be exciting for neutrals to see Mbappe have a spell in English football during his peak years.

ESPN note that Mbappe’s current PSG contract expires in 18 months’ time.