Decision time: Real Madrid star wanted by Leeds United as contract ticks towards expiration

Leeds United are interested in signing Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to Don Balon.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Vazquez’s contract with Los Blancos is due to expire at the end of June, which means that, at current, he’s free to negotiate with any potential suitors over a pre-contract agreement.

Vazquez has been a key figure this campaign, with Zinedine Zidane clearly trusting the player, but considering how he polarises opinion among the fan base, any potential new Madrid manager may well not be so keen.

If Vazquez does choose to leave in search of a change of scenery, Don Balon report that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer and would like to see him at Elland Road this summer.

With the weeks and months ticking down towards the expiration of his Real Madrid contract, Vazquez has to make a decision sooner rather than later.