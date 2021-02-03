Liverpool transfer target devastated to see Anfield move fall through

Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car was reportedly devastated to see a deadline day transfer to Liverpool fall through late on.

The Croatia international was one of a number of defenders linked with Liverpool on a busy deadline day, with the Reds eventually bringing in both Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak to strengthen at the back.

RMC previously reported on Caleta-Car also being close to a move to Liverpool, saying he was even left stranded at the airport as he expected to fly to the UK.

Now additional information from the Daily Mail states that the 24-year-old was devastated not to get his move to Anfield.

Caleta-Car has shone in Ligue 1 and could one day earn himself a big move, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will feel the need to try again to sign him in the future.

The Merseyside giants only have Kabak on loan from Schalke, so may well feel he’s not worth signing permanently if he fails to impress in the second half of this season.

That could then see Liverpool look at alternatives in the summer transfer market, and Caleta-Car seems worth looking at again if that is the case.