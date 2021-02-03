Menu

Real Madrid attacker priority target for former employers amid claims this season could be his last

Lyon are serious about re-signing Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, according to a report published by Todo Fichajes.

Benzema signed for Real Madrid from Lyon back in 2009 – and what an acquisition that has proven to be.

538 games, 264 goals and 18 trophies later, it’s safe to say that his name is forever etched into the Los Blancos hall of fame.

The Frenchman has netted 15 goals in 25 appearances for Real Madrid this campaign, a tally not to be sniffed at for a 33-year-old.

However, all good things must come to an end eventually, and could the Real Madrid chapter of his career soon be coming to a close?

Todo Fichajes believe that this could be Benzema’s final season at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Lyon thought to be very keen on re-signing him.

Benzema was born in Lyon and made a name for himself in Lyon. You think it’s only right he has one last dance there before retiring from the game.

It would also give Real Madrid an opportunity to completely freshen up their forward line, which on recent evidence, wouldn’t be such a bad thing.

