Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up three potential replacements for Sergio Aguero as his future at the Etihad Stadium remains in some doubt.

As Fabrizio Romano recently told us in an exclusive interview, Aguero is yet to hold talks over his future and should come to a final decision soon.

It would therefore make sense for City to look at possible replacements for Aguero, who would be a tough act to follow after a legendary career in Manchester.

According to Don Balon, the three strikers being looked at by Pep Guardiola are Inter Milan duo Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, as well as Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

Any of those would be superb signings for City, as they’re all up there with the very finest forwards in world football right now.

Haaland would be a particularly exciting addition, and the Norway international has also notably been linked with City’s rivals Manchester United.

The Daily Express suggest that Haaland will be one of Man Utd’s top targets for the summer, and he’d clearly also be an important signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Whichever Manchester club signs the 20-year-old will surely be gaining a huge advantage in future title races.