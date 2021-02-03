John Terry picks title favourites out of Man City, United and Liverpool

Chelsea legend John Terry has named Manchester City as his Premier League title favourites this season, and says he’s been backing them from the start.

The former Blues captain won five titles during his playing career at Stamford Bridge, and thinks City currently look the best bet ahead of reigning champions Liverpool and surprise challengers Manchester United.

It’s close at the top, but City have two games in hand over United, meaning they could move six points ahead of them if they win those matches.

Liverpool can’t be ruled out just yet after some better performances in their last couple of games, but it certainly looks like City are in the strongest position at the moment.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the title in 2017/18 and 2018/19, but let their standards drop a little last season as Liverpool ran away with the league.

The Reds have had injury troubles this term, however, and it’s unsurprising that Terry now thinks the trophy could be heading back to the Etihad Stadium.

“I’ve said Man City from the start [for the title],” Terry told talkSPORT.

“We [Aston Villa] played against them recently, and they are the kind of team that, no matter how you play, if they are on it, they can beat anyone in the league.

“I think they are the best team, they have the best individuals, and when they are at it they are by far the best team.

“They are showing that with their recent run. When you play against them the movement is incredible and you really don’t know what to do.

“It’s one of those games where you come off and can only learn from it really, how well they move and the options they give each other on the pitch. They make it so difficult for the opposition team.

“So they are the ones for me.”