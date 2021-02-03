Manchester City star wants out – €50M Real Madrid move could be on the cards

According to Todo Fichajes, Riyad Mahrez is not happy at Manchester City and wants to join Real Madrid.

Mahrez has been playing some of the best football of his Man City career this campaign, with Pep Guardiola’s men now favourites to win the Premier League title.

However, Todo Fichajes suggest that what appears to be a happy relationship on the face of it is actually quite the opposite, with the Algerian wanting out of the Etihad.

Todo Fichajes report that Mahrez’s representatives have offered his services to Real Madrid, while a fee in the region of €50M is thought to be enough to prise him away from City.

Mahrez is a key figure under Guardiola, but the Spaniard is blessed with a plethora of options in that area of the field, so a departure cannot be ruled out.

It does seem bizarre to suggest, though, that at current Mahrez is focusing on anything other than delivering City the title.

Thus, we have to take these claims with a pinch of salt.