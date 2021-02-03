Manchester United and Juventus leading race to sign promising Celtic 17-year-old

Manchester United and Juventus are leading the race to sign Celtic teenager goalkeeper Vincent Angelini, according to Stretty News.

While the Red Devils are stacked in that area of the field, with David De Gea and Dean Henderson being more than sufficient options for the foreseeable, the club are always looking to expand the pool of young talent they have on their books.

As per an exclusive report by Stretty News, Angelini, a promising 17-year-old currently playing youth football in Scotland, is attracting strong interest from Man United, but Juventus are going head-to-head with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in the race to sign him.

Stretty News report that Man United have already made enquiries over the possibility of landing Angelini, with the youngster out of contract with Celtic in the summertime. It’s at this point unclear whether it’s they or Juve leading the race at current.

United’s interest in Angelini is a clear indicator of their intention to strengthen their options from the ground up. It’s a club where countless younger players have broken through and thrived. Whether Angelini will be one of the next remains to be seen.