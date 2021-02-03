Menu

“What a revival” – Manchester United star praised for improved form by these impressed fans

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is earning huge praise from a number of fans on Twitter after his continued improvement in form.

Shaw hasn’t always been the most reliable performer for the Red Devils, and has also had his problems with injuries down the years that have majorly stalled his progress.

However, we finally seem to be seeing the best of the England international, who has been one of United’s key players in recent times as they’ve established themselves as serious Premier League title contenders.

Many will no doubt have expected summer signing Alex Telles to get into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first XI ahead of Shaw this season, but the Brazilian has barely had any opportunities so far.

Credit to Shaw for turning things around, with Telles’ presence perhaps enough to motivate him to do more to keep his place.

United fans are clearly pleased for him judging by some of the reaction on social media today…

