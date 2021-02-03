“What a revival” – Manchester United star praised for improved form by these impressed fans

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is earning huge praise from a number of fans on Twitter after his continued improvement in form.

Shaw hasn’t always been the most reliable performer for the Red Devils, and has also had his problems with injuries down the years that have majorly stalled his progress.

However, we finally seem to be seeing the best of the England international, who has been one of United’s key players in recent times as they’ve established themselves as serious Premier League title contenders.

Many will no doubt have expected summer signing Alex Telles to get into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first XI ahead of Shaw this season, but the Brazilian has barely had any opportunities so far.

Credit to Shaw for turning things around, with Telles’ presence perhaps enough to motivate him to do more to keep his place.

United fans are clearly pleased for him judging by some of the reaction on social media today…

Luke Shaw has excelled in every way possible, whether that be defensively or offensively. Initially he added consistency to his game – he’s now begun to add goal contributions. That, plus his presence down the left hand side will cause the best of teams problems. What a revival. — ManUnitedMedia (@ManUnitedMedia) February 3, 2021

#bbcfootball Luke Shaw is a footballer reborn. — Stuart Mitchell (@Stumitchell87) February 2, 2021

Luke Shaw is playing out of his skin at the moment. What a revival. Luke Shaw — Omniverse (@omniverse_bot) February 3, 2021

The revival of Luke Shaw has been nothing short of sublime. From when his fitness and confidence looked shot, to this, has been insane. Driving forward with such brain and menace and being so assured at the back. He deserves so much credit for the graft. — HM~257 (@hiza7) February 2, 2021

Credit where it’s due for Luke Shaw this season he’s be unreal — ?? (@FutbolBen) February 3, 2021

Luke Shaw deserves a lot of credit. Great improvements this season. Thank you Tellès — MîLLî (@Mr_Psychology) February 3, 2021

Got to give Luke Shaw credit. What a turn around — Nigel 🙂 (@SodiumSexy) February 3, 2021