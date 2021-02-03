Manchester United could reconsider Jadon Sancho transfer to focus on exciting wonderkid instead

Manchester United could reportedly be set to cool their interest in the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho in order to focus on promoting Amad Diallo instead.

The Daily Express claim United now have other priority targets over Sancho, and that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at a first-team role for exciting wonderkid Diallo in the near future.

The 18-year-old joined Man Utd from Atalanta in January and looks a hugely promising young talent, though it remains to be seen if he’s ready to go straight into the Red Devils’ senior side.

It seems United have some faith in him, however, as the Express’ report suggests, and that could mean there is no longer a need to spend big on Sancho.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside that he expected United would be back in for the England international this summer, but that other top teams might now also join the race.

Sancho is undoubtedly a world class talent, but United also have a proud history of promoting top youth of their own, and in Diallo they seem to have every reason to think twice before splashing the cash on someone who would block his pathway to the starting XI.