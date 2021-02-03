“A top-class footballer” – Man United ace heaps praise onto Red Devils transfer target

Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard has heaped praise onto Declan Rice after linking up with him on loan at West Ham.

The pair know each other from England international duty, and it will be interesting to see them link up together with the Hammers.

Rice has been a quality performer in the Premier League and has in fact been linked with a big move to Man Utd by ESPN, and was previously also a target for Chelsea, according to The Athletic.

United fans will no doubt be interested to see that Lingard is now praising Rice, and will hope these kind words can perhaps be noticed by club chiefs at Old Trafford.

“Dec’s journey has been amazing,” Lingard told West Ham’s official site.

“He’s a top-class footballer and a top-class professional and he deserves everything that comes his way.

“It’s great to be playing with great players who I’ve played with before and understand how I play as well.”

Lingard clearly rates the youngster highly, and maybe he’ll be having a little word in his ear about moving to United in the future.

Rice looks like having a big future in the game and could be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing and unconvincing Nemanja Matic in defensive midfield, whilst also offering an option at centre-back.