Man United wonderkid now expected to debut this season after rejecting interest from Barcelona and PSG to sign a professional contract

Man United have already added some exciting attacking talent with the signings of Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri this season, but it looks like an academy player could be promoted to the senior setup too.

Young winger Shola Shoretire has been highly rated for a while and it seems he was attracting some interest from Europe’s biggest clubs, so this report from The Daily Mail is good news for the fans.

It’s suggested that he’s turned down interest from PSG , Bayern and Barca to sign his first professional deal with United – one that’s described as “lucrative”

He’s only just turned 17 so there’s plenty of time for him to develop, but the report also goes on to suggest that he’s now expected to make his debut with the first team at some point this season after signing the deal.

He’s described as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe for his age and it appears that he can play on either wing or through the middle, so that versatility could also help him earn a chance in the first team.

It’s unlikely that he’ll be thrown straight into the team just now when a title challenge is going on, but it would make sense either in Europe or if there are any dead rubber league games at the end of the season.